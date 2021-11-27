SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in November

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXXF remained flat at $$8.40 during trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides financial products and services to personal customers, companies, and organizations in Northern Norway. The company offers various savings, lending, and insurance products, as well as payment services. Its activities also include hedging instruments and trading in interest rate and currency instruments; hedging instruments in the commodity derivatives market; sale of Norwegian bonds and certificates, as well as bond market issues; purchase and sale of equities and fund units; and provision of corporate finance and investment banking services, as well as trading and investment advice services.

