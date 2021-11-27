SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in November

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXXF remained flat at $$8.40 during trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.