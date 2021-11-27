SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

