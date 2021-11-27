Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $124.85 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

