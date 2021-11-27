Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,908. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

