Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,923 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,761 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,887,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 86,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.22 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $376.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMS. SVB Leerink cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

