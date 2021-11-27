Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $57,000 in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Protagenic Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.37. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

