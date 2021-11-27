Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $83,000 in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.18% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT).

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.