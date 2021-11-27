Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPG opened at $3.52 on Friday. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 34.51 and a current ratio of 35.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

