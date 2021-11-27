Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 217.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 360,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United States Antimony by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 69,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.67 on Friday. United States Antimony Co. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

