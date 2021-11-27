Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 70,878 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,878 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 883,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 560,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 388,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,408,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of SLDB opened at $1.88 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

