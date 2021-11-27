Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $66,000 Position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 703,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of VTVT opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of -1.75. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

vTv Therapeutics Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.