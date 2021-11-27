Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,429,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

