SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSEZY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $21.05 on Friday. SSE has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

