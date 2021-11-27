State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Lindsay worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Lindsay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lindsay by 94,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN opened at $150.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $111.28 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

