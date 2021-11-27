State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

