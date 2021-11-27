State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

NYSE:PNW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

