State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 262 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

