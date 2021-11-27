State Street Corp Acquires 2,257 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPT. Colliers Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.