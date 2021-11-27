State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 235,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,342,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

