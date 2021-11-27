State Street Corp Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,152 over the last 90 days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

