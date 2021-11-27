State Street Corp Increases Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.41% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMOT opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

