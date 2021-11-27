State Street Corp Purchases 153,843 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,843 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.38% of OncoCyte worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,347,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 742,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 978,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 735,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 527,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 215,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCX opened at $2.41 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $222.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.76.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

