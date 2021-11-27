State Street Corp Purchases 23,414 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBIT opened at $12.80 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $389.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.52.

In other XBiotech news, CEO John Simard sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $165,446.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,157 shares of company stock worth $2,760,552. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

