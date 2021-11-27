Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives $50.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

