StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 15th

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

STEP stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,251,466 shares of company stock valued at $114,120,898. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

