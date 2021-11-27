Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

In related news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 9.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOAN opened at $9.80 on Friday. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

