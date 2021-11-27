StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNEX opened at $66.70 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

In related news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StoneX Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

