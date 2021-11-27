StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SNEX opened at $66.70 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.
In related news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $300,028.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
