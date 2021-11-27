Streamr Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $120.26 million and $74.92 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00233232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

