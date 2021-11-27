StrongHands Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $565,889.47 and $162.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,443,893,954 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

