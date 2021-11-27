Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Financial Analysis

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 18.69% N/A N/A Peoples Financial Services 32.50% 10.91% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sturgis Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.30 $6.01 million $2.89 6.48 Peoples Financial Services $110.77 million 3.14 $29.35 million $4.88 9.94

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Sturgis Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Sturgis Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

