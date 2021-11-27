Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 22,829 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.