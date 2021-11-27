Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

EQIX opened at $793.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 167.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $798.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

