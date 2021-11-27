Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.