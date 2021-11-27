Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,688.07.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,155.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 235.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,433.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,308.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

