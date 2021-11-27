Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 608.3% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUHJY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 52,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,241. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUHJY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

