SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of SuRo Capital worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SuRo Capital by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth $641,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SuRo Capital by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 63.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSSS. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

