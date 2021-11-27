SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 290 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

