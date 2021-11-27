SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 1,735 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

