SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $85,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 357,613 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 375,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $64.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08.

