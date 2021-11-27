Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

SYF stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

