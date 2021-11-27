T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,016 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 4.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $54,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $202.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.88. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.30 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

