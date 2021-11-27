Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $15,875,896. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

ORLY opened at $635.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $630.87 and its 200-day moving average is $594.65. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.