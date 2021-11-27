Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $269.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.69. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.