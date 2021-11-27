Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 552,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

DHR opened at $323.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

