Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $65,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $225.81 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,516 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.