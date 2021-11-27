Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to post sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $213.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $213.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 593,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,207. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.09. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

