Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $11.40 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

SDY opened at $123.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

