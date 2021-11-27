Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $6.76 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $135.02 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.