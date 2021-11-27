Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.