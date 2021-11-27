Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 3,276 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $298.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

